RTL Group shares offered at 54-62 eur/shr in secondary IPO

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Broadcaster RTL Group said its parent, German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, would offer shares in RTL in a planned secondary placement for between 54 and 62 euros ($71-$81).

The offer period will run from April 18-29 with April 30 as the first day of trading, RTL said on Wednesday.

Bertelsmann earlier this month announced plans to sell a stake in RTL worth as much as 1.5 billion euros, cut its stake in the broadcaster to potentially 75 percent from 92.3 percent in a secondary placement.