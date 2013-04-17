FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RTL Group shares offered at 54-62 eur/shr in secondary IPO
April 17, 2013

RTL Group shares offered at 54-62 eur/shr in secondary IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Broadcaster RTL Group said its parent, German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, would offer shares in RTL in a planned secondary placement for between 54 and 62 euros ($71-$81).

The offer period will run from April 18-29 with April 30 as the first day of trading, RTL said on Wednesday.

Bertelsmann earlier this month announced plans to sell a stake in RTL worth as much as 1.5 billion euros, cut its stake in the broadcaster to potentially 75 percent from 92.3 percent in a secondary placement.

$1 = 0.7616 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan

