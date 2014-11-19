FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RTL says Hungarian media tax hike shows move to EU was right
November 19, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

RTL says Hungarian media tax hike shows move to EU was right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - RTL Group said on Wednesday an increase in a Hungarian media tax confirmed that it had made the right decision to take the issue to the European Commission.

A company spokesman also reiterated the group would assess the value of its Hungarian unit at the end of the year and decide whether further write-downs were needed.

RTL took an 88 million euro ($110.45 million) impairment in August due to the tax.

$1 = 0.7967 euro Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

