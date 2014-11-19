UPDATE 1-Broadcaster RTL says Hungary wants to force it out with tax hike

* RTL says advertising tax hike is discriminatory

* Broadcaster is only firm in top bracket for the tax

* Government says the measure is aimed at stopping tax avoidance (Adds comment from local RTL unit, background)

By Sandor Peto

MUNICH/BUDAPEST, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s decision this week to hike the level of advertising tax is an attempt to force Germany’s RTL out of the country, the Hungarian unit of the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Hungary introduced the tax earlier this year, prompting complaints from RTL because it was the only company with revenues big enough to require it to pay the top rate of the new tax.

A 2015 tax law approved by Hungary’s parliament on Tuesday increased the tax rate for the top bracket, for companies with a revenue base over 20 billion forints ($82.26 million), to 50 percent from 40 percent.

The company said that, as a result, its tax payments will now account for about 85 percent of the revenue raised by the advertising tax, while its share of the Hungarian advertising market is 15 percent.

“This demonstrates the discriminatory nature of the tax, which is targeted mainly at RTL,” the company said in an emailed response to Reuters’ questions.

“The goal is a clear attempt to have RTL Group leave the Hungarian market, so you can call it an expropriation attempt,” it said.

A spokeswoman for the economy ministry did not answer calls seeking comment. Previously, the government has said the tax was designed to stop profitable multinational media companies faking losses to avoid tax.

Local RTL officials said earlier this year that the creation of the tax was a punishment for criticism of the government aired on the channel’s news programmes.

An RTL Group spokesman in Munich said the increase in the tax confirmed that it had made the right decision to take the issue to the European Commission.

The spokesman also reiterated the group would assess the value of its Hungarian unit at the end of the year and decide whether further writedowns were needed.

RTL took an 88 million euro ($110.45 million) impairment in August due to the tax.

($1 = 0.7967 euro)