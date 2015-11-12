FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 12, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

RTL Group CFO sees 2015 sales rising by 2.5-5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group expects sales to rise by between 2.5 and 5 percent this year, its finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, RTL lifted its guidance, saying it saw a moderate rise in 2015 revenues compared with a previous forecast for a slight rise.

“We now expect a rise in 2015 revenues of between 2.5 and 5 percent. So far we were expecting a rise of as much as 2.5 percent,” Chief Financial Officer Elmar Heggen, said in an interview, explaining what RTL meant by “moderate” and “slight”.

Sales will be driven by foreign exchange effects, RTL’s digital business and the German television ads market, which Heggen expects will grow between 3 and 4 percent this year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Joern Poltz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

