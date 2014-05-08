FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RTL Group says TV ad markets continue to recover
May 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

RTL Group says TV ad markets continue to recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - RTL Group , Europe’s biggest broadcaster, said on Thursday its advertising markets continued to show signs of recovery as it reported a 6.3 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit.

The company, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said in a statement its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), excluding special items, fell to 194 million euros ($270.10 million) as advertising budgets were shifted into April due to the late Easter holidays.

That was broadly in line with the average in a Reuters poll of 197 million euros.

RTL Group said it still expected EBITA and sales to be stable this year. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

