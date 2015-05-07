FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Broadcasting
May 7, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

RTL Group Q1 core profit rises on strong Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by growing advertising revenue in Germany, its most important market.

The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 194 million euros ($220 million).

The maker of hit shows such as “Idols” and “Let’s Dance” said first-quarter group revenue was stable at 1.31 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast first-quarter EBITA of 198 million euros on revenue of 1.304 billion euros.

RTL said it still expected 2015 revenue and EBITA to be broadly stable. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
