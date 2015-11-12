FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RTL Group raises 2015 revenue outlook on strong German TV market
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

RTL Group raises 2015 revenue outlook on strong German TV market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group raised its full-year revenue outlook after higher television advertising sales in Germany drove improved third quarter results.

RTL said it now expects a moderate rise in 2015 revenues. In August the group, which is controlled by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, had guided for a slight rise in revenues.

Third-quarter reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 14 percent to 182 million euros on 7.5 percent stronger sales of 1.35 billion euros.

The main drivers were Germany and the Netherlands, where EBITA rose 8.6 percent and 38.9 percent respectively. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.