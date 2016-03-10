FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RTL Group 2015 results broadly in-line helped by Germany, FX
March 10, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

RTL Group 2015 results broadly in-line helped by Germany, FX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group reported broadly in-line 2015 earnings, helped by growth in advertising revenue in its most important market Germany and favourable exchange rates.

The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its 2015 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 2 percent to 1.17 billion euros ($1.28 billion).

The maker of hit talent shows such as “Jungle Camp” and “Big Brother” said 2015 group revenue grew 3.8 percent to 6.03 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

