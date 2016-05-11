FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RTL Group Q1 core profit, revenue beat expectations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
May 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

RTL Group Q1 core profit, revenue beat expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose by 18 percent, helped by its German business as well as it production company FremantleMedia.

The broadcaster, which is controlled by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 229 million euros ($260.65 million) on 9.5 percent higher revenues of 1.43 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast EBITA of 213 million euros on revenue of 1.37 billion euros.

The broadcaster of television hit shows such as “Let’s Dance” and “Bauer sucht Frau” and maker of television series including “The Returned” and “Deutschland ‘83” said it still expected 2016 revenues to rise by between 2.5 percent and 5 percent.

EBITA is still seen broadly stable, ranging from a 1 percent drop to a 1 percent rise.

RTL said it expected that TV advertising revenues to be geared towards the first half of year, as advertisers shift their spend due to big sporting events such as Euro 2016 and the Olympic Games.

$1 = 0.8786 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.