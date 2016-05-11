RTL Group Q1 core profit, revenue beat expectations

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose by 18 percent, helped by its German business as well as it production company FremantleMedia.

The broadcaster, which is controlled by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 229 million euros ($260.65 million) on 9.5 percent higher revenues of 1.43 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast EBITA of 213 million euros on revenue of 1.37 billion euros.

The broadcaster of television hit shows such as “Let’s Dance” and “Bauer sucht Frau” and maker of television series including “The Returned” and “Deutschland ‘83” said it still expected 2016 revenues to rise by between 2.5 percent and 5 percent.

EBITA is still seen broadly stable, ranging from a 1 percent drop to a 1 percent rise.

RTL said it expected that TV advertising revenues to be geared towards the first half of year, as advertisers shift their spend due to big sporting events such as Euro 2016 and the Olympic Games.