RTL keeps 2016 guidance after Q3 profit miss in sport-heavy summer

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group posted lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday as it felt the pain of not broadcasting big sports events during the summer.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation dropped 3.3 percent to 176 million euros, below the average 181 million in a Reuters poll. Net profit fell almost 10 percent to 102 million euros, which was also weaker than the expected 115 million euros.

Third-quarter revenues were stable at 1.352 billion euros, broadly in line with expectations.

RTL said the third quarter was weaker "as expected" because it missed advertising income from big sporting events such as the Euro 2016 soccer championship and the Olympics in Rio, which were broadcast by competing networks.

"Nonetheless, we are in line with guidance for the full-year 2016 and on track for yet another record year," the group said in a statement.

RTL kept its 2016 guidance for its EBITA to rise by between 1 and 2.5 percent on revenues up between 2.5 and 5 percent.