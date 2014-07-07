FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-RTL says new advertising regime in Hungary to hit 2014 profit
July 7, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-RTL says new advertising regime in Hungary to hit 2014 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to add dropped word “tax” in last paragraph, fixes wrong spelling of “its” in lead)

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - RTL Group said on Monday a new advertising charge in Hungary will hit its 2014 net profit by 15 million euros ($20.5 million).

Europe’s largest broadcaster also said it expected to record an impairment charge on its Hungarian activities for the first half of the year. Details will follow later this year.

RTL Group last year had 15 million euros in earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) from Hungary on sales of about 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

