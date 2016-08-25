FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RTL to pay interim dividend, raises outlook
August 25, 2016

RTL to pay interim dividend, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - European broadcast group RTL said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share in September thanks to its strong cash flows and confidence in meeting its full-year net debt to core profit target ratio.

The Luxembourg-based group raised its full-year outlook for earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), saying on Thursday it now expected a moderate increase of 2.5 to 5 percent, versus its previous forecast for broadly stable EBITA.

Second-quarter EBITA grew 3 percent but revenue fell 2 percent due to lower sales at production unit FremantleMedia, negative exchange-rate effects and lower advertising revenue in June because of the UEFA European soccer championship. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

