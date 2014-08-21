FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RTL demands EU action against Hungarian advertising tax -CEO
August 21, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

RTL demands EU action against Hungarian advertising tax -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - RTL Group demands that the European Union take steps against Hungary’s new advertising tax, its Chief Executive Guillaume de Posch said after the European broadcaster cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday.

The Hungarian government has levied a tax on media companies that RTL parent Bertelsmann has said was a blatant attempt to force the group out of the country.

An impairment charge on its Hungarian business was a factor in pushing down RTL’s net profit for the first six months of 2014 by more than half to 202 million euros ($268 million), far short of the 318 million average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7541 euro) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

