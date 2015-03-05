UPDATE 1-RTL Group sees revenue, profit flat in 2015

* Expects 2015 revenue and adj EBITA broadly stable

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - RTL Group said on Thursday that it expects another year of stagnating earnings after reporting flat results for 2014 due to challenging advertising markets in Europe.

The broadcaster reported a higher-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to growing advertising revenue in its most important market Germany but said that the overall advertising markets’ development was difficult to assess.

RTL experienced headwinds in France and in Hungary in 2014, while the German TV business with its RTL, VOX and ntv channels posted its best operating profit ever.

The Luxembourg-based group, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, recorded a goodwill impairment on its Hungary unit amounting to 77 million euros ($85 million) due to a disputed advertising tax.

RTL shares traded flat at market open at 86.88 euros.

The shares gained around 11 percent since the beginning of the year, slightly underperforming a 17 percent rise in the German midcap index MDAX and a 15 percent increase in the European media sector index.

In its effort to connect with younger viewers who turn to the Internet and social media more often than traditional television, the broadcaster invested 240 million euros in its digital business in 2014 and said it plans to invest more.

Online video business revenue grew 26.6 percent to 295 million euros.

“We are confident that these businesses, with additional investments, will reach such scale over the next 24 months that they become one of the growth drivers of RTL Group’s total revenue,” Co-Chief Executives Anke Schaeferkordt and Guillaume de Posch said in a joint statement.

The broadcaster posted fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 466 million euros ($514 million) on revenue of 1.862 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast fourth-quarter EBITA of 439 million euros and revenue of 1.776 billion euros.

RTL group proposed a final 2014 dividend of 3.50 euros per share. The broadcaster already paid an extraordinary 2014 interim dividend of 2 euros per share in September. ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Vincent Baby)