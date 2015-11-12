UPDATE 1-RTL raises 2015 revenue outlook on FX, digital and Germany

* Sees 2015 sales rise by 2.5-5 pct

* CFO says digital to be 10 pct of group sale near-term

* RTL shares rise 2.4 pct, outperforming market (Recasts to add CFO comments from interview)

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group raised its full-year revenue guidance on Thursday, buoyed by the positive impact of exchange rates, its digital business and a growing German television ads market.

The broadcaster, which is controlled by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, expects annual revenue to rise by between 2.5 and 5 percent, compared with a previous forecast for an increase by as much as 2.5 percent.

RTL’s finance chief Elmar Heggen said foreign exchange rates accounted for almost two thirds of sales growth in the first nine months of the year, which were up 195 million euros or 5 percent, at 4.1 billion euros ($4.4 billion).

RTL has TV and radio channels in eight European countries and southeast Asia, with shows including The X Factor, Idols and Farmer Wants A Wife.

As advertising spending rapidly migrates online from television - still the most popular medium - RTL has begun to buy digital properties including an online video advertising platform and a clutch of YouTube channel networks.

Revenues from digital activities account for 8 percent of total group revenues.

“In digital we grew by more than 30 percent organically so far this year and we expect double-digit growth to continue in 2016, 2017 and 2018,” Finance Chief Heggen said.

By the end of this year, RTL’s digital units will make annual sales of 500 million euros. “In the near term we should be able to reach 10 percent of total sales from digital,” he said.

RTL shares were up 2.4 percent at 81.31 euros by 0950 GMT, the second-biggest gainer in the German midcap index which was down 0.1 percent.