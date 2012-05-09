RTL Group Q1 sales up on German, French TV markets

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group said on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose, as growth in the French and German TV advertising markets offset a continued slump in southern and eastern Europe.

The company, which is majority-owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said first-quarter revenue came in at 1.32 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up 6.3 percent from the same period last year.

“The advertising markets in the first quarter of 2012 reflected the state of the national economies as they navigate through the Euro crisis,” the company said in a statement.

It said the German TV advertising market grew significantly while the French market was slightly up from last year.

“In the Netherlands and Belgium the markets were down, and in Southern and Eastern Europe the markets continued to decline strongly,” the company said.

RTL, which has 46 TV channels and 29 radio stations in 9 European countries, said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were flat at 191 million euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)