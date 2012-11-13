FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RTL Group Q3 profit gains on German TV ad sales
November 13, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

RTL Group Q3 profit gains on German TV ad sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - RTL Group, Europe’s biggest broadcaster, reported a 5.8 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit thanks to slight growth in income from advertising in Germany, its biggest market.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) from continued operations excluding special items rose to 165 million euros ($209.7 million), the company said on Tuesday.

The media group, which is majority-owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said it still expected its full-year operating profit to drop below last year’s record level.

$1 = 0.7867 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

