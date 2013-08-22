FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Broadcasting
August 22, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

RTL Group to pay interim-dividend after H1 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - RTL Group said on Thursday it planned to pay an interim-dividend of 2.50 euros per share, citing strong cash flows in the first half of the year after its operating profit (EBITA) rose 9 percent.

Europe’s biggest broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said revenues during the first six months of the year dropped 1.3 percent to 2.78 billion euros ($3.7 billion) as TV advertising market conditions remained challenging.

RTL said it was increasingly confident that it would achieve a similar level of EBITA for the full year as in 2012 when it reached EBITA of 1.08 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

