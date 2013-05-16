RTL Group Q1 EBITA up 8.4 pct on cost cuts, German ops

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - RTL Group, Europe’s biggest broadcaster, reported an 8.4 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit thanks to lower costs and record results at its German business.

Reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 207 million euros ($266.24 million) from 191 million euros, the media group majority-owned by conglomerate Bertelsmann said on Thursday.

Its EBITA margin widened to 15.6 percent from 14.4 percent.

RTL warned, though, that the advertising market remained challenging at the start of the second quarter, adding it was uncertain whether its 2013 profit would reach the year-earlier level.