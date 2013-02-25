FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RTL doubles dividend for 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 25, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

RTL doubles dividend for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - RTL Group on Monday proposed a dividend of 10.50 euros per share for its 2012 financial year, more than doubling the payout of the previous year and giving a fillip to majority owner Bertelsmann .

The dividend, which compares with 5.10 euros per share paid for 2011, comes despite a 14.2 percent drop in RTL’s full year net profit after minorities to 597 million euros ($785.77 million).

Bertelsmann, which is Europe’s biggest media group and holds 92.3 per cent of the voting rights in RTL, needs to raise money for an overhaul of its business to catch up with fast-changing markets. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.