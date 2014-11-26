BRIEF-RTX initiates a new share repurchase programme of up to DKK 2 million

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* Initiates a new share repurchase programme

* Authority is valid until RTX’s Annual General Meeting in January 2015 and covers a maximum value of up to 12 million Danish crowns, of which 10 million crowns have been exercised in period from Feb. 3, 2014 to Nov. 20, 2014

* Expects to exercise full authorization given to repurchase shares for maximum permitted value of 12 million crowns in period until next Annual General Meeting in January 2015

* Share repurchase programme runs from Nov. 26, 2014 to Jan. 22, 2015

* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 2 million crowns