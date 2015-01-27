FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RTX initiates new share buy back programme
January 27, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RTX initiates new share buy back programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - RTX A/S :

* Initiates new share buy back programme

* Says share buy-back programme runs from Jan. 27 to April 30

* Says maximum amount that RTX may pay for shares purchased under share buy-back programme in the period is 3 million Danish crowns ($455,028)

* Says expects to use full authorization given to repurchase shares for maximum permitted value of 12 million Danish crowns in period until next AGM in Jan. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5930 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
