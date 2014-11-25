FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RTX Q4 EBIT up to DKK 7.2 million
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 25, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RTX Q4 EBIT up to DKK 7.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - RTX A/S :

* Q4 2013/14 revenue 69.0 million Danish crowns versus 63.9 million crowns

* Q4 EBIT 7.2 million crowns compared to 4.2 million crowns

* Expects revenue to range between 305-310 million crowns, EBIT between 38-42 million crowns and EBITDA between 46-50 million crowns for the financial year 2014/15

* Objective is to deliver revenue for 2015/16 in about 350 million crowns and EBITDA margin of not less than 16 percent

* Recommends FY 2013/14 dividends of 1.00 crown per share along with a share repurchase programme of 12 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.