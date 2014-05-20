FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Indonesia's rubber output seen cut by 3 pct if El Nino hits
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 20, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Indonesia's rubber output seen cut by 3 pct if El Nino hits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Erratic weather triggered by the El Nino weather phenomenon could cut rubber output in Indonesia, the second-largest producer, by around 3 percent to 3 million tonnes this year, a senior industry official said.

“Output may fall by 100,000 tonnes this year,” Asril Sutan Amir, adviser to the Indonesian Rubber Association (GAPKINDO), told Reuters on Monday, ahead of a rubber summit in Singapore.

“We could see double wintering,” Asril said, referring to the risk of an extended dry season, when leaves fall and trees produce less rubber.

Global weather forecasters in recent months have said that the likelihood is increasing of an El Nino event, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, which heightens uncertainty in global commodity markets.

The conditions can wreak havoc on global crops, triggering drought in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in the United States and South America. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.