China's Qingdao rubber inventory slips 3.4 pct-trade

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - The closely watched rubber inventory in China’s bonded warehouses in Qingdao fell more than 3 percent over the past two weeks as tyre makers shift to cheaper local inventory on worries about the economy, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Rubber at Qingdao, which makes up the bulk of China’s inventories, currently stood at 330,300 tonnes, down from 341,900 tonnes in early July but still above the usual level of 250,000 tonnes, they said.