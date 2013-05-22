FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Africa
May 22, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Ivory Coast Jan-Apr rubber exports up over 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s natural rubber exports totalled 100,573 tonnes by end-April since the start of the year, up more than 17 percent from the same period last year, provisional port data showed on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is also Africa’s leading grower of natural rubber.

Exports have grown in recent years as farmers, lured by the promise of more stable incomes, have increasingly made the switch from cocoa.

Following are port figures in tonnes for April:

Apr 2013 Mar 2013 Apr 2012 Abidjan 12,954 16,058 8,962 San Pedro 11,203 11,343 8,607 Total 24,157 27,401 17,569 Cumulative from Jan 100,573 76,416 85,709 NOTE: April data for Abidjan is provisional and could be subject to revision. March data for Abidjan was revised to 16,058 tonnes from 11,346 tonnes previously. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)

