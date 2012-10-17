Asia Rubber-China, tyre makers buy as prices slip

* RSS3 sold at $3.20-$3.30 a kg FOB

* STR20 traded at $3.02-$3.13, SMR20 at $3.03

* SIR20 done at 134 U.S. cents a pound

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tyre makers and major rubber consumers such as China and India have snapped up a few cargoes for nearby shipment after prices slipped further despite a move by top producers to curb exports, dealers said on Wednesday.

Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia agreed in August to cut down rubber trees and trim exports by 300,000 tonnes from October to lift prices hit by a faltering global economy, but benchmark Tokyo futures have dropped more than 5 percent since hitting a peak this month.

“The export quota system is having almost zero effect on the market, as there is still enough spot rubber to keep the market under pressure,” said a dealer in Singapore.

“Major consumers are in no rush as I assume their consumption is down. China has been buying but that doesn’t seem to be making a dent in the Thai rubber market, which is long.”

Prices have been influenced by Tokyo futures, which in turn tend to react as much to the global demand situation as export policies in producing countries, said dealers.

Thai STR20 grade changed hands in a series of overnight deals from $3.02 to $3.13 a kg for November and December shipment, down from the up to $3.09 traded last week.

Preliminary data showed top consumer China imported 210,000 tonnes of natural rubber in September, down 12.5 percent from the same month last year. January-September imports, however, were up 9.6 percent to 1.58 million tonnes year-on-year.

“STR20 buyers are trading houses and also China. We’ve seen small purchases of RSS3 from consumers and a little bit by India as well,” said a dealer in Thailand, referring to another Thai grade.

“There are occasional rains, but I think the weather is getting better. There’s no problem with supply of raw material.”

RSS3 was traded at $3.20 to $3.22 a kg, down from $3.29 last week, although there were also reports of deals at around $3.30.

Indonesia’s SIR20 was sold to unspecified buyers at 134 U.S. cents a pound ($2.95 a kg) for November shipment, down from up to 137.00 cents trade last week.

Bridgestone Corp, the world’s largest tyre maker, showed buying interest at 133.75 cents for December shipment, but there were no reports of deals, said dealers.

Malaysian SMR20 was traded at $3.03 a kg, versus $3.10 last week.

WEEK AHEAD

Dealers will closely watch movements in Tokyo futures, which are likely to be dictated by other markers such as equities and oil.

“We have been told that our Palembang factory is only allowed to export 7,300 metric tonnes per month in October, November and December,” said the dealer in Singapore, referring to the facility in southern Sumatra.

“But this is no problem as sales are down.”

Under the current export cut agreement, Thailand was supposed to have reduced exports by 150,000 tonnes, Malaysia by 40,000-50,000 tonnes and Indonesia by around 100,000 tonnes.