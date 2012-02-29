Asia Rubber-China chases ex-warehouse TSR grades; prices steady

* TSR ex-warehouse traded at $3.80 to $3.82/kg

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Main rubber consumer China is in the market for TSR grades, but many local tyre makers prefer buying the commodity from bonded warehouses because of cheaper prices, dealers said on Wednesday.

Several cargoes of Thai RSS3 rubber as well as the Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) grades -- Thai STR20, Malaysian SMR20 and Indonesian SIR20 -- also changed hands among trading houses in overnight deals in Southeast Asia, they said.

“There’s some buying from China, but the price in the warehouses is somewhat much cheaper that the FOB quotations for prompt shipment. China is looking for all the TSR grades,” said a dealer in Kuala Lumpur.

“The Chinese do buy warehouse cargo as well as replacement from the overseas market. They buy forward and then sell spot just to cover back their losses. CIF China was traded at $3.84, while ex-warehouse was done at $3.80 to $3.82.”

The tyre makers bought the rubber from China’s bonded warehouses in Qingdao, which makes up the bulk of the country’s rubber stocks. The inventory is not disclosed to the public, but dealers estimate the stocks at between 200,000 and 250,000 tonnes.

RSS3 was traded at $4.03 for May delivery, hardly changed from $4.04 last week. SMR20 was done at $3.81 for March and April, STR20 at $3.86, and SIR20 was sold at 172.15 to 173.00 cents a pound ($3.80 to $3.81 a kg) for April and May shipment.

“The SIR20 was traded among trading houses in Singapore. I don’t see demand from tyre makers such as Michelin or Bridgestone and China is still absent,” said a dealer in Indonesia’s main growing island of Sumatra.

China imported 135,460 tonnes of rubber in January, down

8.1 percent from the same month in 2011, according to customs data.

China is forecast to consume 3.610 million tonnes in 2012, up 3.0 percent from 2011, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries.

WEEKAHEAD

A drop in physical prices could entice China into coming to the physical market in Southeast Asia, but dealers will also keep on eye on the progress of Thailand’s plan to intervene in the domestic market to support prices.

A Thai Rubber Growers Cooperatives Federation official said this month the planned government intervention was expected to start by early March, when they know how many rubber cooperatives will be eligible for the programme. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)