BRIEF-Rubicon Partners to sell its 30.59 pct stake in Miraculum
January 26, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rubicon Partners to sell its 30.59 pct stake in Miraculum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rubicon Partners SA :

* Signs letters of intent with two investors to sell its 30.59 percent stake in Miraculum SA

* First investor, Mariza Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o., plans to buy 30.59 percent stake in Miraculum until March 20

* Second letter of intent for purchase of 30.59 percent stake in Miraculum was signed with RDM Partners sp. z o.o.

* Mariza Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. plans to ultimately increase its stake in Miraculum SA to over 50 pct

* RDM Partners sp. z o.o. is a company affiliated with chairman of the management board of Miraculum, Monika Nowakowska Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

