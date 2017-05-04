(Corrects May 2 story to say "chief investment officer", not "chief information officer", in the 3rd paragraph)

May 2 Rubicon Fund Management LLP, a unit of Rubicon Global Fund said Jeffrey Brummette, one of the founding partners, is rejoining the firm as head of marketing with immediate effect.

Brummette left the firm in 2007 to pursue other interests, including a spell at Strategic Fixed Income UK LLP before setting up his own fund three years later.

Brummette will also assume the role of chief investment officer for the recently launched Rubicon Dynamic Fund. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)