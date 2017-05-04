Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Rubicon Fund Management LLP, a unit of Rubicon Global Fund said Jeffrey Brummette, one of the founding partners, is rejoining the firm as head of marketing with immediate effect.
Brummette left the firm in 2007 to pursue other interests, including a spell at Strategic Fixed Income UK LLP before setting up his own fund three years later.
Brummette will also assume the role of chief investment officer for the recently launched Rubicon Dynamic Fund. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.