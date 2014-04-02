FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of online ad provider Rubicon Project rise in market debut
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Shares of online ad provider Rubicon Project rise in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Rubicon Project Inc, a provider of online advertising services, rose as much as 18 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $616 million.

The IPO raised about $102 million after its offering was priced at $15 per share, the lower end of the expected range.

Of the 6.8 million shares offered, the Los Angeles-based company sold 5.4 million, while the rest were sold by selling stockholders.

Rubicon Project’s shares opened at $17.50 and touched a high of $17.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.