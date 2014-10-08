FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ruby Tuesday posts profit on higher same-restaurant sales
October 8, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ruby Tuesday posts profit on higher same-restaurant sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain operator Ruby Tuesday Inc reported a first-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by an increase in same-restaurant sales.

The company’s shares rose about 19.8 percent in after market trading on Wednesday.

Same-restaurant sales rose 6 percent at the company’s 31 domestic Ruby Tuesday franchise restaurants, compared with a year earlier.

Ruby Tuesday reported a net profit of $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 2, compared with a net loss of $22.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to $281.2 million. (Reporting By Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
