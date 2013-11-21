FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday says cutting 50 positions at Maryville, TN restaurant support center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc : * Announces initial cost structure changes and operating expense reductions * Restructuring eliminates 50 positions at the Maryville, tn restaurant support

center * Initial changes to co’s cost structure expected to produce a cut to sg&a

expenses on an annual basis of $6.0 million starting fiscal 2015 * Sees charge of approximately $2.2 million for transition-related costs in

second quarter fiscal 2014 * Impact to second-half of company’s current fiscal 2014 year is expected to be

$2.5 million in reduced sg&a expenses * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
