UPDATE 1-Ruby Tuesday says CEO to step down
June 6, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ruby Tuesday says CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Beall to leave company after 40 years

* Board looking for replacement

June 6 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc said its founder and CEO, Sandy Beall, plans to leave after a 40-year stint at the casual dining chain.

Beall, who also plans to retire from the board, will continue to serve as chairman and CEO until a successor is named, the company said in a statement.

The board of directors is looking for a replacement for Beall, who opened the first Ruby Tuesday restaurant in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ruby Tuesday shares closed at $6.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

