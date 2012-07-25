FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ruby Tuesday 4th-qtr profit misses Wall Street view
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

Ruby Tuesday 4th-qtr profit misses Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.21 vs est. $0.25

* Q4 rev $361.6 mln vs est. $359 mln

* Sees FY 2013 EPS $0.20-$0.30

July 25 (Reuters) - Casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday Inc reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as fewer people frequented its restaurants.

The company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $5.8 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a profit of $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2.9 percent to $361.6 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 25 cents per share on sales of $359 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ruby Tuesday shares, which have fallen about 30 percent in the past year, closed at $6.17 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

