Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Reported on Wednesday 2013/2014 FY revenue was 17 million zlotys versus 12.7 million zlotys last year

* 2013/2014 FY operating loss was 4.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 14.2 million zlotys last year

* 2013/2014 FY net loss was 8.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 17.5 million zlotys last year

