Rudolph Tech's results beat Street on strong product demand
U.S.
Reuters Backstory
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Rudolph Tech's results beat Street on strong product demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.18

* Q2 rev up 9 pct to $56.3 mln vs est $53.8 mln

* Shares up 15 pct in after-market trade

July 30 (Reuters) - Chip gear maker Rudolph Technologies Inc posted quarterly results ahead of Wall Street estimates on demand for its macro defect inspection products, sending its shares up 14 percent in after-market trading.

The company’s net income fell to $6.3 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $6.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Rudolph earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $56.3 million.

Macro defect inspection products accounted for 59 percent of second-quarter orders.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $53.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rudolph shares were up 15 percent at $9.70 in extended trading. They closed at $8.43 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

