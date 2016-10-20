Rugby-Referee Owens bowled over by players after World Cup final

WELLINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nigel Owens, international rugby's first openly gay referee, believes the sport has "a way to go" in learning tolerance but professes only huge admiration for the respect the players have shown on the field.

The 45-year-old Welshman will blow the whistle in the final Bledisloe Cup match against Australia and New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, a year after officiating in the World Cup title-decider at Twickenham.

Owens, one of the game's most acclaimed referees, came out in 2007, after years of agonising over the decision.

"Society, rugby and all of the sports have a way to go," Owens told New Zealand media group NZME.

"But I could not be who I am today if it wasn't for rugby and the people within rugby.

"There will be a minority, maybe one or two players, one or two supporters, one or two fellow officials, who don't like the fact that I'm gay.

"In rugby, they are a very small minority."

Owens opened up about his suicide attempt in a documentary released before the World Cup final last year.

He was 26 and struggling to come to terms with his sexuality when he climbed a hill near his home and over-dosed on painkillers.

"It was a dark place I was in, what I put my mum and dad through when I left that (suicide) note -- I'll never forgive myself for doing that," he said.

He was overwhelmed by the response of players after the World Cup final, which the All Blacks won 34-17.

Wallabies back rower David Pocock and All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino, who face off again at Eden Park on Saturday, paid special tribute.

"David Pocock came up and shook my hand and said, 'Nigel, thanks for the great game'," Owens said.

"You know a guy, who just lost out on winning a World Cup medal, finds time to come up and tell you that.

"Just after that, Jerome Kaino came up and shook my hand and this guy had just won the World Cup.

"He said, 'Nigel, thanks very much. I watched your programme last night and I thought it was brilliant. I think you're a credit to the sport and you can be very proud of yourself'.

"This guy has just come up and shook my hand, he should be running around the field with his team mates and celebrating winning a World Cup.

"So when people write or tell me there are issues within rugby or sport, no doubt there are issues, but I can honestly say, that I only have huge admiration." (Writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)