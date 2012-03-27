FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Bradford Bulls seek donations to save club
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

Rugby-Bradford Bulls seek donations to save club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The Bradford Bulls rugby league club have called on fans to donate 100 pounds ($160) each to keep the UK side in business beyond next month.

The former Super League champions said on Tuesday they needed to raise at least 500,000 pounds by April 6 to stay alive.

“We have almost reached the end of the line,” said a statement on the club website (www.bradfordbulls.co.uk) blaming the financial climate, absence of any wealthy benefactor and a lack of support from bankers.

“The hard fact is that we have to raise a million pounds to carry on, 500,000 of that to survive beyond the middle of April.”

The Bulls, who were last champions in 2005, said that if every member pledged 100 pounds or more by an April 6 deadline then they could clear debts and move forward. ($1 = 0.6275 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.