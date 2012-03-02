Rugby-Canterbury replaces Nike as RFU kit supplier

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Canterbury will replace Nike as official kit suppliers to England teams in a deal that runs from September until after the next World Cup in 2015, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Friday.

The RFU gave no financial details of the four-year agreement, which media reports suggested was worth more than 5 million pounds ($7.98 million) a year, but said it was the largest kit partnership in the Union’s history.

Canterbury, bought by British retailer JD Sports Fashion in 2009, has previously supplied shirts to the All Blacks, Australia and Ireland and is currently kit supplier to South Africa and Scotland.

Nike began their partnership with the RFU in 1983.

RFU chief commercial officier Sophie Goldschmidt told reporters that Nike had been keen to continue their relationship and there had been in-depth discussions before the decision was made to go with Canterbury.

“It ended very amicably,” she added in a conference call.

The new deal comes with former champions England recovering from a dismal World Cup in New Zealand last year and rebuilding for the next tournament that they will host in 2015.

“We are excited about the future,” Canterbury Chief executive Chris Stephenson told reporters. “From what we’ve seen in the Six Nations so far, the team look re-energised.”

Mobile phone company O2 extended their sponsorship with England for a further four years earlier this month in a deal that they said was bigger than previous agreements.