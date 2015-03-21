Rugby-Fiji prop Tabalala dies in his sleep

March 21 (Reuters) - Fiji prop Iosefo Bele Tabalala has died in his sleep, the Fijian Rugby Union (FRU) said on Saturday.

“While official medical results are yet to be released, the FRU can confirm that Iosefo failed to wake up this morning at his hotel camp at the Southern Cross in Suva,” the FRU said in a statement.

“His room mate and medical team in camp tried all efforts to revive him.”

Tabalala, a 32-year-old member of the Brothers Rugby Club in Brisbane, had been playing for the Fiji Warriors in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge.

The statement said he was rushed to hospital but could not be revived.