Rugby-HSBC extends Sevens partnership ahead of Olympic debut
June 30, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Rugby-HSBC extends Sevens partnership ahead of Olympic debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - HSBC has signed a four-year extension of its partnership with World Rugby for the Sevens Series as the sport gears up for its Olympic Games debut, rugby’s governing body said on Tuesday.

According to the deal, HSBC now has the naming rights for the women’s world rugby sevens series.

“Rugby sevens is going from strength to strength ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the men’s and women’s series have been at the heart of the global sevens success story,” World Rugby president Bernard Lapasset told a news conference.

Next season’s series will be held in Dubai, Cape Town, Wellington, Sydney, Vegas, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris and London. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

