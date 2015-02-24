FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Vancouver new indoor stop on sevens circuit in Olympics year
February 24, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Rugby-Vancouver new indoor stop on sevens circuit in Olympics year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vancouver will become the 10th stop on the World Sevens series in 2015/16 as teams finalise their preparations for next year’s Olympic Games, World Rugby said on Tuesday.

The Vancouver tournament will expand the series to 10 tournaments, though the world governing body is expected to announce a rejigging of the venues next month after they asked last year for expressions of interest to host a tournament.

Singapore is widely expected to also be a new stop on the circuit, probably at the expense of Tokyo.

Rugby Canada’s bid on behalf of Vancouver was one of 25 competing for a spot on the tour.

It is likely the Vancouver event, which will be held indoors at the BC Place arena, will follow the U.S. stop in Las Vegas, which has normally taken place in February.

“Vancouver’s inclusion is exciting for World Rugby and will boost the sport’s ability to inspire fans in established and developing rugby markets, and contribute to the continued growth of the game,” World Rugby chairman Bernard Lapasset said in a statement.

The top four sides at the conclusion of the current nine-tournament series automatically qualify for next year’s Rio Olympics, where the shortened version of rugby will make its debut.

South Africa lead the series on 93 points, with New Zealand (88), Fiji (86) and Australia (71) occupying the other top four spots.

The next tournament is in Hong Kong from March 27-29. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
