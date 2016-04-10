Rugby-Australian women win again on Sevens circuit

April 10 (Reuters) - Australia beat New Zealand 24-19 in Atlanta to make it three wins from three on the Sevens World Series and move closer to a first title.

Australia lost their opener on Friday to England but bounced back to beat Colombia and Fiji to advance to the knockout stages, where they accounted for the hosts 22-5 in the quarters and Canada 26-14 in the semis.

Australia’s Emma Tonegato the standout performer with 10 tries over two days of action in the United States.

“I‘m so proud of the team and with our experienced players who played a lot of minutes,” coach Tim Walsh said.

“They had to find ways to adapt their game, particularly today, with the amount of time they were on the pitch.”

The fourth and penultimate leg of the circuit will be played in Canada starting on Friday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)