INTERVIEW-Rugby-Expectations always high in rugby mad NZ

WELLINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The success of New Zealand’s rugby teams will create high expectations on the country’s women as they embark on the first International Rugby Board (IRB) women’s sevens world series next month, the team’s coach said.

Rugby is the national sport in the small South Pacific nation with the senior men’s and women’s teams - the All Blacks and Blacks Ferns - world champions in the 15-aside game.

The men’s All Blacks Sevens team have also dominated the shorter-version of the game, winning 10 of the 13 sevens world series titles, and are gearing up for the first tournament of the new series in Australia next week.

”Expectations are that every time we put on a black jersey we want to win,“ New Zealand women’s sevens coach Sean Horan told Reuters via telephone on Friday, shortly after the IRB had announced the new series. ”There’s no hiding from that.

“We’re (the women’s sevens team) still at the learning stage, but we have a winning (rugby) instinct in this country and that will help us out.”

The IRB introduced the women’s series, which includes stops in Dubai, Houston, Guangzhou and Amsterdam ahead of the sevens World Cup next June in Moscow as it builds towards making its Olympics debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janiero.

Horan, who became the New Zealand Rugby Union’s (NZRU) first fulltime women’s sevens coach earlier this year, said while the series had been expected, it had now brought next year’s World Cup and the Olympics into focus.

”There have been international (women‘s) tournaments run for a number of years but it has been endorsed now and it’s a fantastic thing for the game.

“It’s quite exciting.”

GROW AND GROW

With the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics, the NZRU implemented a “Go4Gold” talent identification programme earlier this year holding a series of open tryouts and training sessions for women as they looked to build a pool of players for a sevens campaign ahead of Rio.

That pool had been whittled down to “about 40-plus” players within the high performance system, though Horan said about 30 were being specifically targeted for the next couple of seasons to come through and form the nucleus of players for the IRB’s series and World Cup in Moscow.

The majority of the players in the high performance programme were not from the Blacks Ferns team or even a rugby background with several coming from sports like hockey, netball, soccer and touch rugby, Horan said.

“That’s testament to the Go4Gold programme. We wanted to find athletes and that is going to provide us with a conveyer belt of depth of talent for women’s rugby,” he said.

“As soon as we get on to the international stage we will see the game grow and grow.”

Part of the sevens programme included developing resources and training modules to help players adapt to the game while sevens-specific coaches worked with the 14 top-tier provincial unions in their development academies.

Horan had taken his first team to the Oceania sevens tournament in Fiji in August, beating 2009 sevens World Cup champions Australia 35-24 in the final, which he said had been testament to how far the game had developed since the first Go4Gold camp in early February.

”That was really good from where the game has come at the beginning of the year (and) was quite positive in the progression of the way we are playing the game.

”We beat Australia in the final ... so that’s a really good starting point for us.

“We are a long way from where we want to be (so) we will change a lot of our players around for the Dubai tournament (from Nov. 30-Dec 1) to give as much international experience for our group of players.”

The sevens programme was also working closely with High Performance Sports New Zealand, Horan said, particularly in sports science and strength and conditioning.

”That’s new, but really good. We are in the early stages but are just helping each other out.

“Those guys know how to win gold medals. We know how to play rugby, so it’s pretty straight up.” (Editing by Patrick Johnston)