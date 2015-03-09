Rugby-Sydney to host Australian leg of sevens tour from next season

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - The Australian leg of the world rugby sevens tour will be moved from the Gold Coast to Sydney from the 2015-16 season, the Australian Rugby Union said on Monday.

The Australian round has struggled to attract crowds at the Queensland tourist resort and just 20,000 fans turned up over two days last October for the fourth version of the event.

Sydney Football Stadium, in the heart of Australia’s biggest city, will now host one of 10 rounds of the showcase series of the shorter form of rugby for the next four seasons.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring rugby sevens to Sydney,” ARU chief Bill Pulver said in a news release.

“We truly believe that Sydney has the potential to match the excitement surrounding tournaments like Hong Kong, Twickenham and Wellington in terms of event experience and crowd numbers.”

The Canadian city of Vancouver will host an indoor round of the series from the 2015-16 season, taking the total number of legs to 10.

The current nine-leg season doubles as a qualifier for the 2016 Olympics, with the top four teams booking spots for the debut of sevens in Rio de Janeiro.

South Africa, New Zealand, Fiji and Australia currently occupy those positions ahead of the iconic Hong Kong Sevens, which takes place from March 27-29. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)