Rugby-Chiefs coach out of intensive care - team

July 17 (Reuters) - Waikato Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge’s condition had stabilised enough for him to be moved out of intensive care, the Super Rugby team said on Friday.

Strawbridge, who is also a technical advisor to the Samoa national rugby team, was admitted to an Apia hospital last week with an infection in his right eye after taking ill on a flight from New Zealand before his condition “deteriorated rapidly”.

He arrived back in New Zealand in an air ambulance last Friday and was taken to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, where he had been listed as critical but stable until Thursday, when he woke up and began talking to his family.

“The family are thrilled at Andrew’s progress and thank the incredible medical staff at the Waikato Hospital Intensive Care Unit,” the team said in a statement.

The 50-year-old had flown to Samoa to help the team prepare to host New Zealand in a one-off test last Wednesday, which the All Blacks won 25-16.