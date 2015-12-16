Rugby-Australia Rugby Union seals massive rise in TV payout

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has signed off on a massive increase in its share of broadcasting rights for the Super Rugby competition and international matches after announcing a five-year agreement worth A$285 million ($206.23 million).

The figure was a 148 percent increase on revenue achieved from previous media rights arrangements, the ARU said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement, which runs from 2016-20, is the ARU’s share of a wider broadcasting rights package still being finalised by the governing body SANZAR, which will expand to include Argentina next year.

The agreement with subscription broadcaster Fox Sports includes a deal with Channel 10 for Wallabies test matches while the free-to-air broadcaster will also get delayed replay rights for selected Super Rugby games.