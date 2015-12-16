FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Australia Rugby Union seals massive rise in TV payout
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
December 16, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Rugby-Australia Rugby Union seals massive rise in TV payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has signed off on a massive increase in its share of broadcasting rights for the Super Rugby competition and international matches after announcing a five-year agreement worth A$285 million ($206.23 million).

The figure was a 148 percent increase on revenue achieved from previous media rights arrangements, the ARU said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement, which runs from 2016-20, is the ARU’s share of a wider broadcasting rights package still being finalised by the governing body SANZAR, which will expand to include Argentina next year.

The agreement with subscription broadcaster Fox Sports includes a deal with Channel 10 for Wallabies test matches while the free-to-air broadcaster will also get delayed replay rights for selected Super Rugby games.

$1 = 1.3820 Australian dollars Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.