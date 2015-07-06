Rugby-Hurricanes sign Black as Barrett cover

WELLINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The Wellington Hurricanes have moved to cover for the likely loss of flyhalf Beauden Barrett for part of next year’s Super Rugby season by signing under-20 World Cup winner Otere Black to a two-year contract.

Barrett is expected to make himself available for Gordon Tietjen’s All Blacks Sevens side next year in a bid to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games when rugby returns to the Olympics.

The 23-year-old Barrett has produced arguably the best season of his career in the Hurricanes’ run to the final and could miss much of next year’s competition should he try to make the sevens side.

Black, who was originally part of the Hurricanes’ wider training group this season, played four matches when Barrett was struck down with hip and knee injuries.

His performances at the under-20 World Cup in Italy where New Zealand won the title last month helped him earn selection to the Maori All Blacks team.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of this club and it was awesome to be given a few opportunities this year,” Black said.

“I loved every minute of it and am hoping for more to come over these next couple of years.”