Rugby-Wallabies back Lealiifano diagnosed with leukaemia - club

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been diagnosed with leukaemia and is undergoing treatment, his Super Rugby club said on Saturday.

"Following a brief illness, investigations have indicated that Christian Lealiifano has been diagnosed with leukaemia and is currently in hospital for further management," the ACT Brumbies said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who can play flyhalf or inside centre, was a notable absentee from the Wallabies squad for the Rugby Championship named on Friday.

The Brumbies' interim chief executive Phil Thomson said the diagnosis had been a shock to the team, who made the quarter-finals of this year's Super Rugby competition before losing to the Otago Highlanders.

"He is one of the most respected players within this group and this news has come as a huge shock to all of our players, coaches and staff," Thomson said in a statement.

"At the moment it's just a matter of ensuring Christian receives the best care and support he can at this time."

The Wallabies open their Rugby Championship defence against world champions New Zealand in Sydney on Aug. 20 .